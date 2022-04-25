Silent Power, a Hope Ventures portfolio company, has signed contracts with UAE and Kuwait partners to accelerate the company’s expansion in the region.

The company continues to utilize solar technology to offer an innovative cooling product to water tanks, reducing water temperature from 62C to 28-33C. The product is fully powered by solar power without any electric or battery usage needed.

Silent Power was a participant in the first season of Beban, Bahrain's first entrepreneurial-themed reality show. Through the show, it has successfully raised an investment round co-invested by Hope Ventures with members of the private sector; and has become one of Hope's portfolio companies since.

Following the recent expansion into Kuwait and UAE, the company is also working towards entering the Saudi market, which is only the steppingstone in Silent Power's efforts toward empowering sustainable energy in the Arab region and around the world.

Mohamed Abdulaal, Founder and CEO of Silent Power said: "Our goal continues to launch innovative, eco-friendly solutions from Bahrain to the rest of the world, one household at a time. Since the investment round, our partners have supported us immensely in gaining new opportunities and making strategic decisions which support in achieving the company’s long-term goals.”

Hope Ventures' Portfolio and Investor Relations Manager, Ameena Bucheeri, said: "The growth Silent Power achieved in Q1 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of their team and the increased adoption of renewable energy by consumers in the region. We are proud of Silent Power, and we look forward to further supporting their journey as they innovate and introduce new renewable energy products."

Hope Ventures' portfolio companies' performance reflects the strength of Hope's 3-steps investment model that focuses on identifying high potential and scalable businesses, co-investing in them alongside the private sector, and accelerating their growth towards international expansion.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).