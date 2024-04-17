Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company Masdar has partnered with the Dubai-based Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) to work towards aluminium decarbonisation and promote growth in the sector through renewables.

Masdar and EGA will explore the joint development of renewable energy projects, with potential battery storage and green hydrogen production and storage, to support the decarbonisation of EGA’s existing and future operations in the UAE, a release stated.

The two companies will also work together internationally to find opportunities through which Masdar will support EGA to power new aluminium production facilities with renewable energy sources.

Aluminium production is energy-intensive, and generating the electricity required using fossil fuels accounts for about 60% of the global aluminium industry’s greenhouse gas emissions, the release stated.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium, said the market for aluminium has the potential to grow by as much as 80% by 2050.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

