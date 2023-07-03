Riyadh – Gas Arabian Services Company has received a purchase order from Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) to upgrade the gas metering station of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco).

The contract value stands at SAR 38.65 million, excluding the value-added tax (VAT), according to a bourse disclosure.

Gas Arabian Services noted that the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract was awarded and signed on 25 June 2023, adding that it holds a duration period of 21 months.

The financial impact, meanwhile, will reflect on Gas Arabian Services’ financial statements within two years from the purchase order receipt date.

Earlier this year, Gas Arabian Services won a SAR 50.98 million project contract from the listed Advanced Petrochemical Company.

