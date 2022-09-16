Cairo – Schneider Electric, a France-based company specialised in digital automation and digital energy management, opened its new regional headquarters (HQ) in Egypt on 14 September 2022.

Located in New Cairo, the headquarters will test tech products to offer more efficient and sustainable energy to serve Egypt, North East Africa, and Levant (NEAL), according to a recent press release.

The inauguration comes in line with Schneider Electric’s efforts to follow its 2025 sustainability goals.

Marc Baréty, the French Ambassador to Cairo, said: “I am certain that the innovation hub will create a paradigm shift towards achieving more sustainable practices and technologies, aiming to enhance the global efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals locally, regionally, and internationally.”

Sebastien Riez, North East Africa and Levant Cluster President at Schneider Electric, noted: “With the continued ramp-up of our operations and in line with the national strategy and our continuous efforts we plan to continue investing in the NEAL cluster, with it being one of the largest regions for Schneider Electric in terms of presence, number of employees, and people.”

Last April, Schneider Electric announced digital plans to transform Sharm El-Sheikh into a sustainable and green city in line with Egypt’s hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in November 2022.

