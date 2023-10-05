Abu Dhabi utilities company Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with renewables company Masdar for wind power.

EWEC said it will acquire the energy from the UAE’s first utility scale wind farm, operated by Masdar and located at Sila, Sir Bani Yas Island and Delma Island, with generation capacity of up to 99 megawatts (MW), enough to power 22,000 homes, and displacing 115,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The power will be generated by 22 wind turbines which are 95m tall, which can generate power at lower wind speeds, the company said, and include 14MW of solar photovoltaic power.

EWEC is the sole supplier of electricity and water to the emirate of Abu Dhabi while Masdar is jointly owned by stale oil company ADNOC, sovereign investor Mubadala and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com