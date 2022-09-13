ABU DHABI - Emirates Steel Arkan has announced that it is participating in the Middle East Design & Build Week 2022, where the company will highlight its contribution to the growth of the region's construction industry through its high quality and durable product range.

Middle East Design & Build Week runs until 14th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Emirates Steel Arkan is taking part as a titanium sponsor and will showcase the company's top-of-the-range construction products, including the company's latest high-strength and energy-efficient steel product, ES600, which will support the industry's efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

"We are delighted to be a part of the Middle East Design & Build Week and the Emirates Steel Arkan pavilion will demonstrate to our current and future customers in the construction and building industries our extensive range of high-quality products, developed specifically with these sectors in mind," said Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan.

"In the coming quarter, we will begin marketing ES600, our new ultra-high-strength rebar, designed to allow our construction customers to build more by using less raw materials, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of their projects. We also look forward to understanding the needs of our customers and construction sector peers and are excited to share developments with them as to how Emirates Steel Arkan is adapting its product range to align with the industry's evolving requirements."

According to BNC intelligence, the largest project intelligence database in the Middle East and Africa, the growth rate of the construction sector in the Middle East is the highest in the world, with the annual growth rate of the UAE's construction sector expected to average 6.8% a year until 2022. BNC intelligence also specified that the GCC construction market is valued at an estimated $1.6 trillion, with over 21,000 active projects recorded at the end of Q1 2022.

Jointly organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CONNECT, the Middle East Design & Build Week is the premier regional industry event for the construction, interior design, hospitality, and commercial industries. The event aims to accelerate technological advancements by encouraging networking, sourcing, and industry collaboration.