UAE - Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the UAE outside of oil and gas, has announced that the company is committed to double its contribution to the national economy by 2040.

Participating in the Make it in the Emirates Forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Emirates Global Aluminium is the largest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas and we are at the heart of one of the most significant economic sectors in the country. We are committed to doubling our absolute contribution to the national economy by 2040, and one way we will do this is by increasing local procurement.

“We already spend some $1.6 billion each year in the UAE supply chain. The Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology’s In-Country Value programme, and events like the Make it in the Emirates Forum, will help us increase that further," he said.

The forum aims to empower industrial growth in the UAE, contribute to economic development, and increase supply chain resilience.

The forum is being held under the theme of ‘Invest, Partner, Grow’ and is expected to convene more than 1,300 delegates, including investors, and 20 senior representatives from major national companies and government entities.

EGA’s aluminium is the largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas and is shipped to more than 50 countries worldwide.

EGA sells around 10 per cent of its metal production in the UAE to 26 local companies that make everything from car parts to window frames for local industries and export around the world.

