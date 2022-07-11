Cairo - Egyptian Water and Wastewater Regulatory Agency (EWRA) has completed 293 projects at a combined value of more than EGP 27 billion between July 2014 and June 2022, the Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Assem El-Gazzar, announced.

Operating under the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, these projects were implemented across Egypt, Giza, Qalyubia, and Alexandria, according to a statement on Sunday.

El-Gazzar added that EWRA is currently implementing additional 138 water and wastewater projects at a total value of EGP 18.2 billion.

It is noteworthy to mention that in October 2021, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced during the fourth edition of Cairo Water Week (CWW) the adoption of a strategic plan to manage water resources with an estimated cost of $50 billion until 2037.

