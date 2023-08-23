ADNOC Logistics and Services has taken delivery of its third of four very large crude carriers (VLCC) which it said is in line with its smart growth strategy to meet rising global energy demand.

The second carrier, which can carry up to 2 million barrels of crude oil per voyage, was delivered in July, while the fourth is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter, ADNOC L & S said in a bourse filing.

The third vessel, VLCC Arzanah, along with the other three, is expected to trade on the spot market, ADNOC L&S said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

