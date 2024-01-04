The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), a unit of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has partnered with the Netherlands-based XMILE Group to establish an enzyme-based fuel additives processing facility in the UAE capital.

According to ADDED, the project will facilitate the implementation of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector, along with boosting collaborative programmes across public and private sectors, focused on driving adoption of sustainable low-carbon fuels throughout the supply chain.

Enzyme-based fuel additives eliminate contamination under filtration, which results in better combustion and fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

The project aims to support the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic objectives, which focuses on improving efficiency and increasing the deployment of renewable energy sources in the country.

The UAE, which hosted the UN climate summit COP28 in December, has been pushing its green agenda through domestic and international initiatives.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

Bindu.rai@lseg.com