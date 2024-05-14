South Korean builder GS Engineering & Construction Company has announced that one of its key units has secured a 2.4 trillion-won ($1.7 billion) contract from Oman government to build a desalination facility in the sultanate, reported Yonhap.

GS Inima Environment will be signing the big deal with Oman Power & Water Procurement Company (OPWP) for the timely completion of project by 2027, stated the report citing the environment ministry.

Under this contract, GS Inima will have the rights to operate the desalination facility for 20 years following its completion.

The key facility, which will come up in capital Muscat, will boast a capacity of 300,000 tonnes per day of drinking water to local residents, it added.

