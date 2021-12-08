Cairo – Mubasher: Egypt’s non-petroleum exports have increased by 26% year-on-year (YoY) to $26.9 billion during the first 10 months (10M) of 2021, compared to $21.35 billion in January-October 2020, state-run news agency MENA cited official data.

Chemicals and fertilisers exports soared by 42% YoY to $5.36 billion in 10M-21 from $3.77 billion, MENA cited a report by the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC).

Food industries exports rose by 19% to $3.43 billion in January-October 2021 from $2.87 billion in the same 10 months last year.

Agricultural exports went up 8% YoY to $2.11 billion in 10M-21 from $1.95 billion.

Pharmaceuticals and medical industries amounted to $537 million in 10M-21, increasing by 31% from $409 million in 10M-20.

The country’s exports of leather and leather products surged to about $70 million in January-October this year, compared to $43 million in the same period in 2020. The monthly report by the Leather Export Council of Egypt (LEC) indicated a 63% YoY increase in leather imports during the period from January to October.

Textile industry exports soared by 25% on an annual basis to $746 million in January-October 2021 from $597 million in the 10-month period last year.

Egyptian furniture exports were worth $212 million in 10M-21, up by 10% from $192 million in the same period in 2020.

The GOEIC report noted that all industrial sectors achieved high growth rates over the past months despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.