CAIRO- Egypt approved Merck & Co's MRK.N COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir for emergency use, the country's drug authority said on Monday, adding that the pill would be locally produced.

The drug will initially be manufactured by five local companies, to be joined later by several other firms, the Egyptian Drug Authority said in a statement.

