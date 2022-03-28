The World Bank has approved a $20 million funding for the Palestinian education sector, in a move that could help boost human capital development in West Bank and Gaza.

The new funding, which is part of the World Bank’s multiphase programmatic approach (MPA), supports an eight-year programme that seeks to improve education outcomes of primary and secondary students, as well as increase student pathways leading to tertiary education, the World Bank said Monday.

The programme, called Supporting an Education Reform Agenda for improving Teaching, Assessment and Career Pathways (SERATAC), aims to improve foundational skills and well-being of Palestinian students and strengthen the student assessment system, among others.

Palestine has high enrolment rates in primary and secondary school. However, the World Bank said that poor quality education services are still holding back human capital development.

“We are proud to adopt a long-term investment in the Palestinian education sector, the firs multiphase programmatic approach in the education sector at the World Bank. Not only does it ensure a nationwide visible impact on learning outcomes, but it also provides equal opportunity for every child performing below grade level,” said Kanthan Shankar, World Bank Country Director for West Bank and Gaza.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

