The UAE has unveiled a new programme that will help thousands of Emiratis secure education jobs in the private sector, providing further boost to the country’s Emiratisation strategy.

The new initiative, launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), targets hiring 1,000 Emiratis every year, starting from 2024, and over the course of four years to reach 4,000 citizens, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The Teaching Specialists Programme will offer training, bridging programmes and professional accreditation opportunities for UAE nationals looking for jobs.

Those who can benefit from the initiative are jobseekers registered on the Nafis platform holding a bachelor’s degree in education, for teaching and school-related professions, as well as those with a high school degree, for administrative and assistant roles.

“The programme seeks to equip UAE nationals with the knowledge and skills to work in both administrative and teaching positions,” the statement said.

“The programme is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting private educational institutions in achieving their annual Emiratisation targets by facilitating employment contracts with programme participants or through the Studying Citizen Employment Contract.”

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

