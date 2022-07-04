ABU DHABI - Rabdan Academy hosted the first TEDx Talks ‘TEDxRabdanAcademy’, themed ‘Ideas Worth Sharing in Policing and Security’, at the Academy’s auditorium in the presence of James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, and the Academy’s Senior Management Members.

Six experts from various backgrounds spoke at the event, which was attended by the faculty, administrative staff, students and key stakeholders of Rabdan Academy.

The TEDx Talks included two consecutive sessions, where the first session focused on the ‘Technology, Smart Cities and Cyber Security in Future Cities’, while the second session dealt with ‘Strengthening Capabilities and the Work Environment in the Fields of Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management’.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said that "This conference stems from the keenness of Rabdan Academy to employ local and international platforms, which place an explicit value in promoting the principles of knowledge and education through consolidating collective thinking, encouraging innovation, exchanging knowledge and formulating new insights and ideas in line with the UAE’s directions and vision".

He also added that the event embodies a knowledge platform consistent with Rabdan Academy’s insights to recruit and enhance talent and available resources, consolidate exchanging ideas, support education programmes, events and purposeful academic meetings, which contribute to achieving the greatest benefit for the participants.

Speaking in the first session of the conference were Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity in the government of UAE, Dr. Julian Laufs, Director of Relations and Innovation at the National Cyber Defence Centre, and Prof. Spyridon Litsas, Professor of Homeland Security at Rabdan Academy.

The speakers in the second session of the conference were Dr. Anna Dolidze, Associate Professor at Rabdan Academy, Dr. Asma Al-Nuaimi, Assistant Professor at Rabdan Academy, Dr. Deena Al Sori, Academic Adviser at Rabdan Academy.