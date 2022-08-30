RIYADH — The Ministry of Education has abolished the preparation of teaching lessons in writing, paving the way of digitization for the first time after abandoning the traditional system that was in vogue in Saudi Arabia since several decades.



There will no longer be preparation of any paper-based learning tools for students attending online classes. The paperless learning system will be implemented through the remote learning platform Madrasati (my school) effective from the new academic year, which began on Sunday.



The ministry has notified its officials in all education departments in various regions of the Kingdom to instruct male and female teachers to prepare classes and teaching notes electronically through the Madrasati platform instead of the current practice of paper-based written teaching notes and lessons. The ministry instructed all secondary school principals and educational supervisors to follow up on these new regulations.



The ministry noted that this measure comes in conjunction with the remarkable development witnessed by the Madrasati platform, which will help teachers to prepare their lessons better and identify strategies, activities, means and evaluation processes electronically.



It is noteworthy that the Madrasati platform has been instrumental in bringing about major transformation in the e-learning system in Saudi Arabia, especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Around six million Saudi school children took advantage of this platform during the 2020-21 academic year alone, according to a World Bank report.



More than two-thirds of teachers noted that their students’ academic achievements and skills increased as a result of using the Madrasati platform. They also observed that there was a high demand for more digital learning content, the report pointed out.

