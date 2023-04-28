The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Institute has planned a series of in-person public talks and a workshop in May, offering attendees insights into a diverse range of topics related to sustainability.

Starting on May 1st, the activities will begin with a talk titled “COP28 and Beyond: NYUAD Research to Achieve Net Zero.” The focus will be on the role of research in promoting environmental sustainability, meeting growing population demands for better living conditions, and minimizing the impact on the environment. NYUAD professors and researchers will discuss the current state and future direction of research in achieving net-zero emissions and promoting a sustainable future.

Nahed Ahmed, Assistant Director of Public Programming at The Institute, stated that the upcoming events in May are a significant contribution to the UAE's Year of Sustainability initiative and the country's preparations for COP28. These events will showcase the UAE's commitment to promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation, providing a platform for experts to share their insights and expertise on critical environmental challenges and sustainable solutions, including research, history, urban mobility, and marine conservation.

NYUAD recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the incoming Presidency of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The agreement aims to facilitate impactful research, knowledge-sharing activities, public programming, and youth engagement related to climate change. NYUAD also chairs the Universities Climate Network, which includes UAE-based universities and higher education institutions collaborating on public events and youth participation in the lead up to COP28.