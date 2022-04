Riyadh - The number of the Saudi universities jumped to 22 universities in the UK Times Higher Education (THE)’s Impact Rankings in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the year 2022.

As many as 3 Saudi universities were included in 2019 to increase the number of the Saudi universities to 5 universities in 2020. In 2021, the number was increased to 12 universities, and it reached 22 universities this year.