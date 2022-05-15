The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) will provide the students of Kingdom University with suitable financial solutions to cover their academic expenses, with a tenure of up to seven years.

For this NBB signed a Memorandum of Understanding with KU as part of the bank’s Education Finance product.

The ceremony was held at NBB’s headquarters attended by Prof Nader Al-Bastaki and Mahmood Fareed from KU, alongside Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani and Ahmed Al Maskati from NBB.

Competitive interest rates

Customers can make use of NBB’s competitive interest rates and a seamless approval process, as well as zero processing and insurance fees. In addition, eligible students will also have the opportunity to join NBB’s internship programme to gain valuable insight into the industry as well as post-graduate training experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Al Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB, said: “In line with the bank’s ESG framework, which focuses on investing in the future of our community and its youth, we look forward to continuously working with educational institutes in the kingdom as part of our contribution to fulfilling Bahrain’s Vision 2030.”

Prof Al-Bastaki, Acting President at KU, said: “Our partnership with NBB will enable our students to receive a higher education through the bank’s financing programme, and gain hands-on experience and knowledge within the field through potential training opportunities. We hope to continuously develop our ongoing partnership as we prepare a generation of leaders.”

NBB strives to increase its line-up of financial offerings to better cater to its customers across various academic levels.

