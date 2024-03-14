The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the launch of its new ‘Ramadan Credit Card Campaign’ making the season more giving, by offering cardholders the opportunity to win exciting rewards while making everyday purchases even more rewarding during the holy month.

Throughout Ramadan, NBB credit cardholders who make in-store and online transactions of BD20 or more at any local grocery store within Bahrain will be automatically entered into a draw to win BD200 worth of base points for each winner.

Clients will be able to exchange base points for cash back, donate to charities, or enter exclusive raffles, as well as exchange them for air miles.

A total of 30 lucky winners will be chosen in a draw that will be held next month.

Commenting, NBB chief executive of retail banking Subah Al Zayani said: “We are delighted to launch our Ramadan credit card campaign designed to make this special season even more rewarding for our valued customers. This campaign empowers cardholders to earn valuable rewards while making essential purchases throughout the holy month.”

Applications for a credit card can be made through the NBB Digital Banking App on both iOS and Android.

