Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, a leading financial institution in the kingdom, has announced the launch of its exclusive financing offer tailored for beneficiaries of the Tas’heel and Enhanced Mazaya schemes aspiring to own property in the Deerat Al Oyoun in Diyar Al Muharraq, or the Danat Al Lawzi project in Hamad Town.

This exclusive offer, being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Eskan Bank, kicks off tomorrow (June 23).

On the scheme, Al Salam Bank-Bahrain said the beneficiaries have the opportunity to explore available residential villas through the Baity App or by visiting Al Salam Bank’s dedicated booths located at showcase villas.

The exclusive offer features a multitude of benefits aimed at making homeownership more accessible and affordable.

These include cash rewards of BD2,000 for Deerat Al Oyoun beneficiaries and BD5,000 for buyers of Danat Al Lawzi properties. Additionally, the offer features a grace period of up to 6 months to provide further financial flexibility.

Abdulla Taleb, General Manager of Eskan Bank, said: "Our partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Al Salam Bank presents a valuable opportunity for us to provide exclusive financing solutions to the citizens. It contributes to our collective dedication towards providing sustainable and comfortable housing for Bahrainis."

Anwar Murad, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Al Salam Bank, said: "We are excited to unveil our latest exclusive offers for the beneficiaries of Tas’heel and Enhanced Mazaya schemes. Clients can own their dream home with installments starting from BD164.5 (excluding the Tas’heel scheme installment), along with cash prizes and a grace period of 6 months."

Al Salam Bank, he stated, offers the most attractive home financing options in the market with affordable installment plans and competitive profit rates.

This ensures that beneficiaries can secure property financing that comfortably fits within their budget. The Bank’s streamlined approval process provides a fast and efficient experience for Tas’heel and Enhanced Mazaya schemes beneficiaries, noted Murad.

"In addition to the core financing benefits, the Bank also provides a range of advantages that further incentivize homeownership. These include earning loyalty rewards and benefiting from waived financing insurance fees, administrative fees, and down payments," he stated.

Al Salam Bank also offers free real estate consultations to clients in partnership with interior design and construction firm “We Invision Design & Execution”, special offers from Al Salam Gas, and the chance to enter a draw where five winners will receive three months’ worth of installments, he added.

