Al Salam Bank, a leading financial institution in the kingdom, has announced the launch of its exclusive financing offer tailored for beneficiaries of the Tas’heel and Enhanced Mazaya schemes aspiring to own property in the Deerat Al Oyoun in Diyar Al Muharraq, or the Danat Al Lawzi project in Hamad Town.

This exclusive offer initiative, introduced in collaboration with the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry and Eskan Bank, commences today, a statement from the Islamic lender said.

Beneficiaries have the opportunity to explore available residential villas through the Baity App or by visiting Al Salam Bank’s dedicated booths located at showcase villas. The exclusive offer features a multitude of benefits aimed at making homeownership more accessible and affordable. These include cash rewards of BD2,000 for Deerat Al Oyoun beneficiaries and BD5,000 for buyers of Danat Al Lawzi properties. Additionally, the offer features a grace period of up to six months to provide further financial flexibility.

Al Salam Bank offers the most attractive home financing options in the market with affordable instalment plans and competitive profit rates. This ensures that beneficiaries can secure property financing that comfortably fits within their budget. The bank’s streamlined approval process provides a fast and efficient experience for Tas’heel and Enhanced Mazaya schemes beneficiaries.

In addition to the core financing benefits, the bank also provides a range of advantages that further incentivise homeownership. These include earning loyalty rewards and benefiting from waived financing insurance fees, administrative fees and down payments.

Al Salam Bank also offers free real estate consultations to clients in partnership with interior design and construction firm ‘We Invision Design & Execution’, special offers from Al Salam Gas, and the chance to enter a draw where five winners will receive three months’ worth of instalments.

Reflecting on this collaboration, Eskan Bank general manager Abdulla Taleb said: “Our partnership with the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry and Al Salam Bank presents a valuable opportunity for us to provide exclusive financing solutions to the citizens. It contributes to our collective dedication towards providing sustainable and comfortable housing for Bahrainis.”

Al Salam Bank deputy chief executive Anwar Murad said: “We are excited to unveil our latest exclusive offers for the beneficiaries of Tas’heel and Enhanced Mazaya schemes. Clients can own their dream home with instalments starting from BD164.5 (excluding the Tas’heel scheme instalment), along with cash prizes and a grace period of six months. We invite all interested Al Salam Bank clients to take advantage of this exclusive offer.”