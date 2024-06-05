Benefit has announced the launch of a nationwide awareness campaign by Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau (BCRB) as part of its annual commitment to elevating financial literacy among Bahraini citizens and residents.

The initiative aims to provide essential insights into credit information and credit reports, ultimately fostering a culture of responsible financial decision-making.

The BCRB awareness campaign is a cornerstone of Benefit’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial literacy across the kingdom.

By focusing on how credit works and the significance of maintaining a good credit standing, the campaign seeks to empower individuals with the knowledge necessary to manage their finances more effectively. The public will learn about the importance of regularly checking their credit history and scores, understanding their current credit position and taking proactive steps to improve or maintain their creditworthiness. Additionally, the campaign will offer practical advice on managing debt and financial obligations, to avoid excessive borrowing and improve overall financial stability.

A series of educational videos and posts will be shared across social media platforms, making it easy for everyone to access and learn from the material. Furthermore, a roadshow will be held at City Centre Bahrain from tomorrow to Saturday, providing an interactive platform for customers to engage with the credit bureau and learn about their rights and responsibilities regarding credit information.

Customers will be offered a free credit report once every 12 months, helping them stay informed about their credit status.

Additionally, visitors will learn how to raise disputes if they find any incorrect information in their credit reports, ensuring the accuracy of their credit data.

The campaign will also highlight the factors that contribute to credit evaluations and offer actionable tips on how individuals can enhance their credit position.

BCRB assistant general manager Hessa Hussain emphasised the importance of this initiative: “Understanding how credit works and its impact on our financial health is crucial. Our goal with this awareness campaign is to equip the public with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions, manage their debt responsibly and ultimately improve their financial well-being. By providing easy access to credit reports and clear guidance on credit management, we aim to foster a more financially literate and empowered Bahraini society.”

Benefit is committed to building a financially literate society where individuals are equipped with the knowledge to make sound financial decisions.

The BCRB awareness campaign is a significant step towards achieving this vision, providing the public with the tools and understanding necessary to navigate the complexities of credit and financial management.