ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Education (MoE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

This partnership aims to bolster joint efforts in fostering children's engagement in environmental sustainability initiatives and increasing their participation in key strategic programmes focused on the advancement of green education.

It seeks to enhance their overall educational experiences in this vital area.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohamed Al-Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, and Sana Mohammad Suhail, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, on the sidelines of the meeting of the second National Committee for Green Education, which the Authority hosted.

This partnership entails the selection and engagement of international speakers to participate in events during the forthcoming COP28 conference, with a specific focus on highlighting the importance of a comprehensive approach to green education.

Furthermore, it involves the integration of green education into kindergartens and nurseries through cooperative efforts, the establishment of a rigorous accreditation process for these institutions, and the development of specialised educational materials tailored specifically for kindergarten and nursery teachers. These materials are designed in accordance with climate education principles, with the overarching goal of enhancing children's knowledge and skills in matters related to climate and sustainability.

The MoU will also contribute to empowering kindergarten teachers and involving them in the intended programmes and activities, recognising the importance of their contribution as part of the wider education community. Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority will launch initiatives tailored to children and their teachers, through the National Green Education Committee, which is chaired by the Ministry of Education.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Mualla stressed that the memorandum would contribute to boosting cooperation between the Ministry and the Authority, paving the way for advanced levels, which will profoundly impact green education and the development of knowledge and skills of a key age group of children.

Dr. Al-Mualla stated, “We look forward to the COP28 conference offering children an effective platform for expressing their views on climate change. This conference presents an opportunity to cultivate their environmental awareness and reinforce the importance of sustainability in their behaviour. We are committed to continuing developing pedagogical and educational experiences in preschool centres and kindergartens by providing resources and materials that align with the principles of climate education and the Green Education Partnership, empowering children to actively contribute to the creation of sustainable future and societies.”

Sana Mohammad Suhail commented, "Our investment in early childhood development effectively contributes to building a generation capable of facing future challenges and contributing to achieving sustainable development. This is an important opportunity to lay strong development foundations for the younger generations by providing an appropriate and supportive educational environment for children, allocating the necessary resources and developing policies and programmes that enhance this vital sector to achieve a better future for all children."