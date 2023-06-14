KUWAIT - Sabah Al-Ahmed Center for Giftedness and Creativity and Saudi's AANAB forum signed an agreement on launching a program on professional development for teachers in Kuwait, in cooperation with Harvard University's Graduate School of Education.

The program will provide training courses in Arabic, said the center's director general Neda Al-Dihani in a press conference on Wednesday.

Harvard's professional education department serves over 16,000 education specialists around the world, he noted.

Cooperating with AANAB is a great opportunity to develop teacher's skills in Kuwait, using the best and recent standards, which will also have a positive impact on students, said Al-Dihani.

On her part, AANAB's CEO Dr Muneera Jamjoum said the agreement includes two programs, one is titled "flexible thinking" and the second is "levels of aide", aiming to train 100 teachers .

The two sides will announce the requirements needed to join the programs later on, and will study the outcome of the courses and their impact on teachers' skills, once the programs have concluded.

