The Abu Dhabi-based Knowledge Group, a regional subsidiary of “Nema Education” and a pioneer in training, development, and strategic consulting, offering comprehensive solutions to organisations and individuals across the Middle East and North Africa, has opened a regional office in Riyadh.

The office opening aligns with the kingdom’s ambitious strategies for continuous developments in various fields, expanding its economy and enhancing its regional and global standing.

With the opening of this new office, Knowledge Group seeks to empower businesses and individuals across the kingdom by offering educational, training, and consulting services across a wide range of sectors, including government, energy and natural resources, healthcare, space industry, banking and financial services, and many others. Notably, the Riyadh office complements Knowledge Group’s currently up-and-running offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain.

Hosting an elite group of experts in Riyadh, the new office will offer training and consulting solutions to clients, to address their specific business needs. Based on a thorough analysis of the company’s vision and mission statements and training objectives, these solutions target senior management and regular employees, enabling businesses to keep up with the fast-paced changes in various industries.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Knowledge Group, said, “Knowledge Group continues to cement its position as a regional leader and innovator in training, development, and consulting services by entering the promising Saudi Arabian market. Choosing Riyadh as the location for our regional office stems from our firm belief in Saudi Arabia’s position as a global powerhouse for investments and its ambitious vision of creating a diverse and sustainable future. By empowering local talent and equipping them with the skills they need to excel in various fields, we actively contribute to the realisation of Saudi Vision 2030 and its strategic programmes and plans that will shape the kingdom's future.”

Dr. Ahmad Badr, CEO of Knowledge Group, said, “We take great pride in contributing to the kingdom’s ambitious journey to accomplish these goals. We remain committed to collaborating closely with our existing and prospective partners in offering innovative and customised consulting and training solutions. Through these dedicated efforts, we facilitate the desired transformation within their businesses, enhance overall performance, and foster the growth of knowledge and expertise among their team members.”

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Knowledge Group offers a variety of training and consulting services for multiple local and regional companies and organisations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other countries in the region, covering a multitude of industries, including government, telecommunications, energy, utilities, and education.

Recently, the company launched its innovative digital learning platform, eduZ, built to provide customised and high-quality solutions. It is designed to help businesses and governmental institutions in the region achieve their goals and overcome their most pressing challenges.

Further, the platform offers training solutions that address specific business needs based on a thorough analysis of the company’s vision, mission, and training objectives before designing an interactive learning experience guaranteed to achieve optimal outcomes.

The company’s vision is to become the leading provider of cutting-edge learning and training solutions and contribute to the region's sustainable social and economic development.

Knowledge Group has accomplished many milestones over the years, aiming to provide companies with solutions that address their business requirements and needs while playing a part in the region’s growth. This includes training more than 160,000 employees in more than 19 countries worldwide.

Further, it has succeeded in establishing partnerships with more than 600 clients in the region and has collaborated with nearly 400 international experts and trainers, while extending its development capacities to include more than 17 sectors.