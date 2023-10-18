Cairo – Egypt will establish 100 new schools over one year upon the recent directive of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The total cost of building these educational facilities is EGP 15 billion, partially financed by Egypt's Tahya Masr Fund.

El-Sisi said that the education sector was given a big share of development and investment spending over the past years.

He noted that Egypt still faces major challenges as its population increases, adding that in spite of spending more on education, the amount does not cover the entire number of enrolled students.

