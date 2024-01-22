ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Law and Contractus House LTD UK, a consultancy company specialised in legal and strategic services, signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing students’ knowledge, skills, and capabilities in the legal field.

The MoU will witness both parties collaborate to train future lawyers and enhance their educational experience to prepare them for their future careers.

The agreement was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Nayla Sleiman Al-Obeidli, Partner and Director at Contractus House LTD UK, in the presence of Professor Dr. Talaat Mohamed Dowidar, Acting Dean and Professor of Private Law at ADU’s College of Law, Dr. Dina Imad, Chair of the College of Law and Assistant Professor of Public Law, and representatives from Contractus House LTD UK.

In line with ADU’s commitment to providing its students with world-class programmes, ADU and Contractus House LTD UK will work together to organise joint conferences, workshops, seminars, academic activities, and training programmes.

These initiatives will delve into the latest developments and best practices in global law. In addition, both entities aim to foster innovative teaching methods and facilitate the exchange of resources, experiences, and knowledge, all focused on improving the quality of legal education.

Moreover, Contractus House LTD UK will provide internship opportunities to ADU’s College of Law students to boost their education and practical experience, alongside enabling industry exposure.

The internship programme will run for eight weeks, for a total of 120 hours, where Contractus House LTD UK experts will provide guidance and mentorship during the training period.

The Acting Dean and Professor of Private Law at ADU’s College of Law said, “We at the College of Law are keen to collaborate with strategic partners from the public and private sectors such as Contractus House LTD UK, to provide our students with unique cross-learning experiences that meet the evolving needs of the ever-changing market.

Through this MoU, we aim to enhance our student’s skills in the legal field and equip them with the needed qualifications to excel as legal professionals and secure prominent positions in the future. This reflects ADU’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s educational sector and creating future generations of highly skilled graduates.”

The Partner and Director at Contractus House LTD UK said, “We are honoured to sign an MoU with Abu Dhabi University’s College of Law. This agreement aims to provide training opportunities for ADU’s students and open horizons for collaboration with Abu Dhabi University in several fields, especially in Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

