ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has ranked the 13th best University globally, among the Top 20 Small Universities in the World, out of 81 academic institutions across 33 locations, by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 (THE).

The ranking aligns with the University’s continuous endeavours to introduce competitive and accredited programmes that align with the UAE Government’s National Agenda and top global rankings. It also signifies the University’s receipt of international recognition for its renowned curricula, innovative learning environment and exceptional educational offerings.

Commenting on the occasion, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, “We are honoured to witness another recognition by the THE World University Rankings 2023 by ranking as the 13th top small University globally. This accomplishment marks another significant step in our journey towards excellence, further adding to our streak of success within the THE rankings. This comes as a testament to our determination to provide exceptional education and cultivate an engaging learning environment.”

Recently, ADU was ranked 58th out of 963 institutions across 78 countries in the world, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023. ADU also stands as one of the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar, as per the THE Rankings.