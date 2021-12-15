Ducab Group, one of the UAE's largest industrial manufacturing businesses and solution providers, has been awarded the contract to supply overhead conductors for a 288 KM OHL (overhead line) project as part of a GE Renewable Energys Grid Solutions business electrification project in Iraq.

The project complements Iraqs larger energy transition plan, moving the nation into a regional energy hub through smart and sustainable grid infrastructure.

The building of advanced and reliable power supplies across the country will also support various other sectors as part of Iraqs overall economic development strategy, with the World Bank currently estimating Iraq's economy to expand 6.3% over the next two years, said the statement from Ducab.

Ducab participated in the GE Renewable Energys Grid Solutions business tender for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 400kV overhead transmission line interconnecting Jordan and Qaim area in Iraq.

This is being done in connection with a re-enforcement programme for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and the supply of substations and transmission lines (132 kV/400 kV) turnkey projects.

On the contract win, CEO Mohammad A Almutawa said: "Our products and services have a direct impact on communities, industries and nations. By supplying energy solutions to the Iraq power project, Ducab can help ensure a reliable power supply to Iraq and aim to support the country in achieving its socio-economic objectives."

"Being picked for this strategic project further demonstrates the exemplary quality of Ducab products in the global marketplace. We are confident this will build on a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Iraqi energy sector," he added.

Iraq has in the recent past faced challenges matching electricity supply with demand. In 2019, for example, analysts have estimated that peak demand was 26 GW, 58% higher than generation capacity.

GE Renewable Energys Grid Solutions business signed a contract with the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq to support these shortcomings, bringing in Ducab as a key supplier on the project.

Johan Bindele, Senior Executive Director of GE Renewable Energys Grid Solutions, said: "Ducab Groups extensive experience in manufacturing high-quality cable solutions, and deep understanding of the Middle East energy landscape, were instrumental in enabling the transmission infrastructures in Iraq."

"We are excited to work on this mega project with Ducab and provide sustainable and effective solutions to some of the countrys most demanding needs," he stated.

According to him, the association with Ducab for this strategic project is further promoting its products and the strength of the "Make it in the Emirates" brand.

"Working with a global industry leader such as GE Renewable Energys Grid Solutions business in such a complex project further advances Ducab's standing in the international energy sector, and its position as a global energy solutions supplier for cable systems providing Energy for change that generates positive economic, social, and environmental impact," added Bindele.