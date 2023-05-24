Orient Insurance, a prominent insurance firm, has partnered with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub, to offer insurance solutions to more than 9,500 businesses and industries located in the free zone.

Under the agreement signed between Omer Elamin, Group President, Orient Insurance PJSC (Orient), and Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Zones, DP World UAE, Orient will provide insurance solutions to tenants and occupants of Jafza through the Dubai Trade Portal.

Supporting businesses

Omer Elamin, President, Orient Group said: “This will support businesses by offering adequate coverage and providing specific insurance policies tailored to the requirements set forth by the free zone. It will also empower the free zone customers with comprehensive coverage for employees, labour, capital investments, individuals, assets and liability exposure."

DCEO Xavier Arputharaj, CMO Fadi Awni, EVP Retail Subramoni JB, EVP Gaurav Bajaj, and VP Rajaneesh Mudavath from the Orient team, along with Ebtesam Alkaabi, Head of Sales, Jafza, were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Orient Insurance, has over 40 years’ experience in the UAE, and it provides a comprehensive suite of solutions related to commercial, technical, life, and retail. Orient has the highest rating in the region, with the highest gross written premium, equity, technical and net profit in the Emirates.

