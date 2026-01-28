Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) is set to inaugurate branch in India, reinforcing its global expansion strategy, according to a press release.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) greenlighted the launch, while the Indian regulatory approval is expected to follow ahead of an anticipated branch opening in the latter part of 2026.

Meanwhile, the India branch will diversify revenue for ADNIC while supporting clients in a high-growth market.

The UAE and India continue to advance their economic partnership, with both countries committing to double bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2032.

Mohamed bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, commented: “As one of the UAE’s largest leading insurer, our growing international presence enables us to broaden client engagement across the world’s most dynamic markets.”

Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, said: “Establishing an international branch in GIFT City demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting clients and partners in India.”

“It will also reinforce UAE–India economic ties while leveraging GIFT City’s emergence as a leading international insurance and reinsurance hub,” Mylonas added.

He further elaborated: “ADNIC’s India branch, alongside Mutakamela Insurance ADNIC’s subsidiary in KSA, will further enhance our ability to service our growing network of clients and business partners enabling faster decision-making, tailored capacity, and access to deeper global capabilities.”

