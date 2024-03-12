Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Menat (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has signed an agreement with Emirates to launch ‘Fly Now, Pay Down the Line’, where customers can pay for tickets with a 0% installment plan instantly at the time of checkout on the Emirates Airline website.

The partnership brings Emirates NBD KSA and Emirates together to make travel and tourism experiences more accessible and manageable, and provide travellers with greater convenience.

Introduced to enhance the travel experience with flexible payment options, the feature will enable customers to make airline bookings directly through the Emirates.com and spread the cost of their trips over time instantly at checkout.

The partnership was officially launched with a signing ceremony held at the Emirates NBD Head Office in Riyadh, with senior Emirates NBD and Emirates executives in attendance.

“Emirates NBD’s success has been built on a foundation of innovative partnership working. That we are now regarded as one of the leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (Menat) region owes a great deal to the effectiveness of our collaborations.

“As we take more steps towards redefining banking and payments experiences for our customers, we are pleased to have partnered with Emirates to pioneer a new, more affordable and accessible way to travel,” said Naser Yousef, CEO of Emirates NBD – KSA.

“Leveraging our expertise and leading-edge solutions to launch our new pay-in-installments feature, we aim to empower more people around the region to see and experience the world with more ease and peace of mind.”

Jabr Al-Azeeby, Emirates Vice President KSA said: “At Emirates, we pride ourselves in providing our customers with more choice, flexibility, and support as they head off to discover the world. Our partnership with Emirates NBD underlines our commitment to empowering customers to make travel accessible and affordable — by flying without paying down the line over monthly installments.”

