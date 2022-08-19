Cairo – Crédit Agricole Egypt signed a cooperation protocol with Beta Egypt for Urban Development.

Under this protocol, the bank provides various mortgage finance programmes amounting to EGP 10 million, through which customers can buy real estate units from Beta Egypt, which has a diverse portfolio in New Cairo and the 6th of October, according to a recent statement.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, Crédit Agricole Egypt registered consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 1.01 billion, an annual leap of 32.35% from EGP 767.09 million.

Interest income surged by 9.75% year-on-year (YoY) in H1-22 to EGP 2.81 billion, compared to EGP 2.56 billion.

