The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has granted Mena Industrial Bank a Conventional Wholesale Bank licence to operate in Bahrain.

Abdulla Haji, Director of Licensing Directorate at CBB, said: “We are pleased to announce the issuance of a licence to a new wholesale bank in Bahrain.

This reflects the kingdom’s continued appeal as a regional and international financial hub in attracting direct investments in the financial services sector.

It also reflects CBB’s commitment to maintain a robust and progressive financial regulatory framework that supports economic growth, financial stability, and innovation”.

Mena Industrial Bank will provide wholesale banking and trade finance solutions to corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, locally and regionally.

