Announcing its record operational results for 2023, UAE’s national carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said it has doubled both the number of operated flights and passengers carried.

With a completion rate of 99.6%, the low-fare airline operated over 15,000 flights and transported three million passengers, including more than 1.5 million point-to-point passengers to Abu Dhabi.

A joint venture between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings PLC, it has expanded its network to 40 destinations in 27 countries, focusing on enriching travel experiences and contributing to the UAE’s tourism sector.

The airline said it is set to continue its growth and sustainability efforts in 2024.

The airline supports the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism’s target to reach 24 million visitors for 2023, and promote the emirate as a year-round tourism destination, a statement said.

Wizz Air is currently flies to a total of 40 destinations in 27 different countries from Abu Dhabi, with recent expansions into Central Asia, North Africa, the Middle East and Europe allowing for convenient, self-connecting travel across the wider Wizz Air network via the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In 2023, the airline added four new A321 aircraft, taking the total fleet to 12 aircraft, and increased its seat capacity by 135% to 3.7 million seats on sale.

The airline has grown in headcount by 100% in 2023, supporting local jobs, invested in the latest technologically advanced aircraft and worked collaboratively with partners, regulators, and stakeholders to lead the charge towards more sustainable air travel.

The airline said it is committed to sustainability and recently signed an agreement with the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure to promote sustainability and collaborate on a wide range of areas, raising awareness about more environmentally friendly practices amongst passengers.

This includes online educational campaigns on both organisation’s social media platforms, websites, forums and key stakeholder events and the endorsement of the ‘Switch off Take off’ initiative, a National Conservation programme.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are very proud of all our achievements in this record-breaking year and we are delighted to continue building upon on our incredible year-on-year growth. Our phenomenal results this year reflect our commitment to delivering travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone and accelerating the growth of Abu Dhabi as one of the best destinations in the world for tourism. We are excited for 2024 and we look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft soon.” .

