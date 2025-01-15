Salalah – In a move to strengthen international tourism partnerships and increase tourist footfall, the first charter flight from Belarus is set to land at Salalah Airport on February 18.

The service, operating once a week, will create a direct link between the two countries, offering Belarusian tourists a convenient gateway to explore the natural and cultural attractions of Dhofar.

Ahead of the first flight, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is hosting a familiarisation visit for Belarusian tourism officials to Dhofar from January 11 to 17. The initiative aims to showcase the governorate’s rich archaeological sites, natural beauty and unique cultural heritage.

During their stay, the delegation will experience the services, products and facilities that make Dhofar a compelling destination for international travellers.

The visit forms part of the ministry’s broader strategy to develop tailored tourism packages for the Belarusian market. By highlighting Dhofar’s diverse attractions, Oman aims to position itself as a key destination for tourists from emerging markets.

The ministry’s efforts align with Oman’s long-term vision to diversify its tourism sector while promoting the sultanate’s cultural and natural heritage to international audiences.

