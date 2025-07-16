SINGAPORE: International Air Transport Association Director-General Willie Walsh said there is a strong argument to be made for having video recordings in the cockpit to assist in investigations, adding he also understood the reluctance from pilots for such a measure.

"Based on what little we know now, it's quite possible that a video recording, in addition to the voice recording would significantly assist the investigators in conducting that investigation," he said of the Air India investigation at a media roundtable in Singapore on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jun Yuan Yong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)