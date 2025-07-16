Turkish Airlines and South Africa-based Airlink have signed a codeshare agreement to strengthen the flag carrier of Türkiye’s presence on the African continent. The agreement, which takes effect from 1 August 2025, was signed at a ceremony at Airlink’s head office in Johannesburg, attended by senior executives from both airlines.

The partnership will expand travel options by linking Turkish Airlines’ global network with Airlink’s extensive domestic and regional routes across South Africa and neighbouring countries. Passengers will be able to book seamless multi-sector journeys on a single ticket, with onward connections from Turkish Airlines flights arriving in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Under the agreement, Turkish Airlines will place its “TK” flight code on Airlink-operated flights, offering greater flexibility and convenience for international and regional travellers.

A boost for regional connectivity

Commenting on the partnership, Levent Konukcu, Turkish Airlines' chief investment and strategy officer, says: "As Turkish Airlines, we give importance to this cooperation with Airlink to enhance our connectivity in South Africa and the region.

"We aim to improve our partnership to maximise the travel opportunities offered to our guests. We believe that this partnership will not only bring benefits to both carriers from a commercial perspective but also improve the cultural and tourism relations between the two countries."

Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht adds: This collaboration with Turkish Airlines represents a significant opportunity to deepen ties between the two airlines.

"The agreement is a further endorsement of Airlink’s brand, while for our respective customers, it means more convenient travel options, with world-class service and easier access to destinations across our combined and extensive route networks.”

The codeshare is part of Turkish Airlines’ broader strategy to grow its African footprint and improve regional connectivity for international passengers.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).