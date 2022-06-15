Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is offering travellers a one-day flash sale of 5,000 seats for Dh120 to and from Abu Dhabi.

Travellers can capitalise on the offer for selected flights on June 15 from midnight until 11:59pm GST, with limited availability.

The promotion provides experiences to remember with reduced ultra-low-fare tickets on flights to and from the UAE to Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Kutaisi (Georgia), Santorini (Greece), and Yerevan (Armenia).

Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as Dh120.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Our exciting promotion allows travellers to treat themselves to a well-deserved summer vacation and explore their favourite destinations with a fantastic flash sale. Incredible historic and cultural experiences await travellers, of all backgrounds, with the fantastic reduced fares providing great memories."

"Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides safe, convenient travel options throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia on an ever-growing network, and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board soon.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

