Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed the inaugural Air China flight to Zayed International Airport (AUH), marking the launch of a new direct service between Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) and Abu Dhabi.

Operated four times weekly, the new route further strengthens long-haul connectivity between China and the Middle East and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a strategic westbound gateway within global airline networks.

Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The launch of Air China’s service to Zayed International Airport is a strong endorsement of Abu Dhabi’s position within global aviation networks. As one of the world’s largest airlines, Air China’s decision to serve AUH reflects the airport’s growth trajectory and strategic location. With record passenger growth and direct access to both of Beijing’s international gateways, this new service strengthens Abu Dhabi’s role as a key hub linking China with markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.”

While Abu Dhabi is already connected with Beijing via Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX), the launch of Air China’s service to Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) introduces a new airport pairing between the two capitals. As a result, Abu Dhabi is now connected to both of Beijing’s primary international gateways, reflecting the growing demand between the two countries.

Hao Yudong, General Manager of Air China UAE, said:” As the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China, Air China is honoured to launch this direct service between Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) and Zayed International Airport (AUH). This new route not only links both of Beijing’s international gateways to Abu Dhabi but also deepens our strategic partnership with Zayed International Airport, leveraging the hub’s excellent connectivity to bolster seamless links between China, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Together, we will foster stronger bilateral economic, trade and tourism ties, and contribute to high-quality development of the "Belt and Road" Initiative.”

