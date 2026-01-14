Emirates will launch a daily flight between Helsinki and Dubai from October 1, 2026, expanding its footprint in the Nordics.

The new service introduces the only year-round, direct link between Finland and the UAE, and unlocking expanded opportunities for both international leisure and corporate travellers.

The service will operate with Emirates’ newest aircraft type, the A350, bringing its latest products and highly acclaimed Premium Economy cabin to Finland, from the inaugural flight.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, “The Dubai-Helsinki route is an exciting expansion on our global network. There is already strong demand between Helsinki and Dubai, with travellers connecting through our other Nordic gateways, so introducing direct, year-round connectivity is a natural next step, making the flight seamless and non-stop, while introducing more premium travel options to market. In addition to better serving current demand, we see potential to attract travellers who may have previously opted for alternative connections, growing the overall market and creating opportunities for more people to discover the destinations have to offer."

He continued: “As one of the world’s most in-demand destinations, Finland offers a unique combination of innovation, nature and culture, unlocking new opportunities for tourism, trade and business with the UAE and beyond. To better cater to the long-haul travel, we will deploy the A350, delivering a premium passenger experience along with elevated comfort across every cabin class. We thank the Finnish government for their partnership and support in establishing this route and we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard soon.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

