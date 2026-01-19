As part of its ongoing growth strategy in Southeast Asia and commitment to the Philippines, Emirates will introduce four additional weekly flights between Dubai and Manila from April 2.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Emirates’ flight EK330 will depart Dubai at 12:45hrs, arriving in Manila at 1:25hrs the next day.

Emirates’ return flight EK331 will depart from Manila at 3:25hrs, arriving in Dubai at 8:25hrs. All times are local.

Flights EK330/331 will be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER, featuring 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

With this expansion, the airline will offer greater choice and enhanced connectivity for corporate travellers, marine customers as well as the large Filipino diaspora across Emirates’ global network, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain, United States, Kuwait, Germany, France, Netherland, Switzerland, Turkey, Portugal and South Africa.

The new flights also provide shorter connections from and to Canada, US, as well as the late morning European departures including Milan, London, Budapest and Athens via Dubai.

