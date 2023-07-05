Dubai's Emirates Group on Tuesday announced a mammoth recruitment drive to hire more cabin crew, pilots, customer services staff, and engineers in the coming months as the aviation sector is set to maintain the strong growth that started after the pandemic.

In 2022-23 alone, the Group added 85,219 staff, taking the number of employees to 102,379, an increase of 20.1 per cent over the previous year.

The new staff will be recruited mainly for the Group's two entities, Emirates Airlines and airport services provider dnata. Dubai's flagship airline will recruit new staff as it expands its network and will receive a new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-X next year.

Emirates Group is one of the most prestigious local groups among job seekers, offering a highly competitive salary and other attractive perks.

Following a record Dh10.9 billion profits in 2022-23, its employees received a 24-week salary bonus, a five per cent hike in basic salary, and increased accommodation and transport allowances.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).