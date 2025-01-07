The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced that the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre surpassed one million air traffic movements in 2024, achieving significant milestone in the country's aviation journey.

On December 22, 2024, the one-millionth annual air traffic movement was recorded with the arrival of Emirates Flight305 from Shanghai.

This remarkable success underscores the UAE's essential role as a global aviation hub, attributed to its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and efficient operational systems, GCAA said.

Crossing the threshold of one million air traffic movements in a single year is a reflection of the relentless efforts of the GCAA and the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre to deliver exceptional air navigation services that meet the aspirations of global airlines and enhance the air travel experience, it said.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of GCAA, said: “Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE has implemented innovative national initiatives and strategies to enhance its competitiveness and prominence in the civil aviation and air services sector, both regionally and globally.

"Achieving the milestone of one million air traffic movements in a single year is not a mere numerical achievement but a reflection of the UAE's steadfast commitment to developing the aviation sector as a cornerstone of its national economy and solidifying its position as a global air transport destination."

He added: "This accomplishment highlights the country’s capacity to deliver innovative and integrated solutions that enhance the efficiency of aviation operations. With over 20% growth in air traffic over the past two years, among the highest globally, the UAE is well-equipped to handle even greater volumes in the years ahead, supported by advanced infrastructure and skilled workforce and state-of-the-art technologies.”

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, stated: “Exceeding one million air traffic movements reflects the dedication and hard work of the team at the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre. This is a result of years of planning, innovation, and close collaboration with our partners in the aviation sector.

"With an average growth rate of 10.3% in 2024 compared to 2023, we remain committed to continuously enhancing our systems and services to uphold the highest standards of safety and efficiency, reflecting sustainable development and continued success in managing air traffic successfully and professionally.”

In 2024, the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre witnessed remarkable advancements, including the integration of advanced systems and the adoption of innovative solutions to improve airspace efficiency and minimise delays.

