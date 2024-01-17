Turkish Airlines, a global leader in aviation, has hailed a major move made by Türkiye to extend visa-free entry to the nationals of the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Tourists from these countries can now spend 90 out of 180 days in Türkiye without a visa. The new visa exemption rule is set to bolster ties between Türkiye and these countries, and further strengthen the country’s tourist numbers from 2024, Turkish Airlines noted.

The decision, issued through a presidential decree, is an initiative set to promote cultural exchanges between Türkiye and the respective nations, while most importantly encouraging tourists to explore the country’s rich history, ancient wonders and vibrant heritage, it said.

Türkiye is also providing e-visa options to expatriates living in GCC countries. Eligible travellers can apply to the Türkiye electronic visa (e-visa) system. Nationals of Algeria, Egypt, India, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines and Yemen holding a valid visa or valid residence permit from one of the Schengen countries, the US, UK or Ireland can apply for the e-visa.

Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee at Turkish Airlines, commented: “Türkiye is continuing to expand its international relations with the new presidential decree issued to exempt visas for nationals of UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Oman. This move is applaudable, as the country makes significant strides within its tourism sector to bolster more cultural exchange. Turkish Airlines supports the visa exemptions, making travel even easier through free layover services for our flyers. As the national flag carrier of Türkiye, we’re giving our passengers the opportunity to make memories they will never forget in beautiful Istanbul. Post the visa-free initiative, we look forward to people around the world choosing Turkish Airlines for their holiday trips as we offer a mini vacation during their journey.”

Passengers choosing Turkish Airlines to travel via Istanbul Airport to anywhere in the world can get a chance to discover Istanbul free of charge. Turkish Airlines' transit passengers are eligible to unlock two destinations with one flight ticket, as the national flag carrier offers two layover services, free hotel stay and free city tour, to explore the city of Istanbul when in transit.

Turkish Airlines’ passengers booking flights with 6 to 24 hours layover time can take advantage of Touristanbul — a complimentary city tour service allowing flyers to savour and discover the rich heritage of Istanbul through eight different guided tours. Alternatively, passengers booking flights with at least 20 hours layover time in Istanbul Airport can get a chance to explore the city with the ‘Stopover in Istanbul’ layover service independently and at their own pace — with complimentary accommodation at partner hotels, it said.

