Turkish Airlines has added Australia to its flight network, operating three flights a week to Melbourne, its 346th destination in 130 countries, starting from March 15, 2024. The flights will be relayed via Singapore, the flag carrier will also have the distinction of being the only European airline to currently operate flights to Melbourne Airport.

Special launch prices are available for booking tickets between January 19 to April 15, 2024, and travelling between March 15 to May 15, 2024.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof Dr Ahmet Bolat said: “Today is an important day for us. We have realised our goal of reaching the continent of Australia, which we have been successfully working on for a while, with the confirmed flight date.

“We have a significant global value that distinguishes us from our competitors as we are the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world.

“Maintaining this valuable mission is a very strong motivation that drives us to work harder, more devotedly, and with more enthusiasm.

“We are delighted to meet Australians with Turkish Airlines' award-winning service quality and unique flight network. In the coming years, we plan to strengthen our presence in this beautiful country by increasing both the frequency of our flights and the number of our destinations. Also, as we bring the Turkish and Australian people closer and strengthen the bonds between our countries, we aim to increase bilateral tourism, trade, and business opportunities."

Supported by the Victorian Government and Melbourne Airport, the new route will connect Türkiye with Australia's largest Turkish community and one of largest trading centres of Victoria, one of the fastest-growing state of the country.

Additionally, Turkish Airlines' new flights will increase Melbourne's access to the European, Middle Eastern, Balkan, and African markets via İstanbul, contributing to tourism, international education, business, and trade potential.

In the next few years, Turkish Airlines aims to organise direct flights to Melbourne and other potential cities in the country with the acquisition of new aircraft capable of operating non-stop flights between Istanbul and Melbourne.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).