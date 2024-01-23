Swedish defence company Saab has secured a multimillion-dollar support contract from the UAE Ministry of Defence for its surveillance aircraft GlobalEye.

Valued at approximately $190 million, the deal is intended to ensure that the fleet supplied to the UAE is “mission-ready,” according to a statement on Monday.

The in-service support deal has already been signed and it runs for three years until 2026, the firm said. It includes maintenance and logistics support, as well as training services.

GlobalEye is the Swedish defence supplier’s advanced multi-domain airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) solution.

It provides long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land.

“This agreement solidifies Saab’s role in ensuring that GlobalEye remains mission-ready,” said Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area surveillance.

The UAE had previously ordered five surveillance planes from Saab in 2015 and 2021. The two jets that were ordered in 2021 were valued at $1 billion.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com