RIYADH — The second World Defense Show (WDS) wrapped up on Thursday, marking a significant achievement with 61 purchase contracts worth SR26 billion signed.



The event showcased 773 exhibitors and welcomed 441 official delegations from 116 countries, attracting 106,000 visitors.



Throughout the event, 73 agreements were inked, including 17 industrial partnership agreements. Eng. Ahmed Al-Ohali, Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), extended his gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for his patronage and to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for his pivotal support.



This support underscores the leadership's commitment to making the WDS a premier global event featuring top defense and security companies. The event aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's goal to localize 50% of military services and equipment expenditures.



Al-Ohali also thanked all participating government entities, local and international companies, and invited attendees to the 2026 WDS in Riyadh, continuing its mission to enhance cooperation and innovation and explore business opportunities in the defense and security sectors.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).